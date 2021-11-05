President receives former Israeli foreign minister [UPDATE]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received former Foreign Minister of Israel Tzipi Livni, Azertag reported.

They touched upon the importance of the next Global Baku Forum under the motto “The world after COVID-19”. It was noted that President Ilham Aliyev`s speech at the opening ceremony of the Forum aroused great interest. The sides underlined that the participation of many distinguished guests in the event once again demonstrates the significance of the Global Baku Forum.

During the conversation, they underlined that this Forum is one of the first events to discuss the challenges facing the international community in the post-pandemic period.