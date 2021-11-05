TODAY.AZ / Politics

WHO talks its plans for vaccinating world's population from COVID-19 by end of 2021

04 November 2021 [14:22] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

WHO's goal is to vaccinate at least 40 percent of the world's population against coronavirus (COVID-19) by the end of this year, the head of the organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said in his video address to the participants of VIII Global Baku Forum "The World after COVID-19" on Nov. 4, Trend reports.

According to Ghebreyesus, even the most developed countries aren’t insured against a pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that health issues should always be given special attention. We must increase funding for healthcare in general," he said.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/211720.html

Print version

Views: 189

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also