WHO talks its plans for vaccinating world's population from COVID-19 by end of 2021

By Trend

WHO's goal is to vaccinate at least 40 percent of the world's population against coronavirus (COVID-19) by the end of this year, the head of the organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said in his video address to the participants of VIII Global Baku Forum "The World after COVID-19" on Nov. 4, Trend reports.

According to Ghebreyesus, even the most developed countries aren’t insured against a pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that health issues should always be given special attention. We must increase funding for healthcare in general," he said.