Nakhchivan garrison troops hold command-staff drills

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan garrison troops conduct command and staff drills, the Defence Ministry reported on November 2.

The drills are conducted by the military units in line with the Nakhchivan garrison troops’ reconciliation plan for the 2021 academic year, the ministry said.

As a part of the command and staff exercises, relevant units of the garrison troops were brought to different levels of combat readiness and were taken to the training area with the alarm signal.

The exercises test the ability of the working groups, which coordinate the activities of the troops in the combat control centres through modern technical means.

The ongoing drills aim to improve the interaction between different types of troops, to achieve coordination of tactical and special groups performing separate tasks and to ensure that commanders make the right decisions in a short time and deliver them to subordinates.

The command and staff training will last until November 6, the report concluded.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.



