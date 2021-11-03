President upbeat about Azerbaijani-Bosnian partnership [PHOTO]

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

President Ilham Aliyev has hailed the bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azertag reported on November 3.

He made the remarks during the meeting with Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic.

“We met many times and also spoke relatively recently by phone about our partnership, our cooperation, and very friendly ties between our nations. Our countries always supported each other on all the issues. This mutual support makes our partnership very special,” he said.

The president expressed his gratitude for Bosnia’s support during the Second Karabakh War in 2020.

Noting that there is a lot in common between the two countries, Aliyev underlined that Baku and Sarajevo are sister cities for almost 50 years.

“Of course, that was the time when our countries were not independent. But we continue this close cooperation in the years of independence,” he said.

Aliyev expressed his confidence that this visit will be a good opportunity to address broad issues of bilateral cooperation in political, economic, and other areas.

In turn, Dzafekovic thanked Aliyev for the invitation and for the opportunity to participate in the 8th Baku Forum.

Noting that the two countries have a history of friendly relations, he stated that “hopefully in the future, we will continue to build these friendly relations”.

“I have already congratulated you during our telephone conversations but now I would like to congratulate you once again in person on the reintegration of Azerbaijani territories. You have fought a liberation war in accordance with the rules of international law and now you are trying to reintegrate and rebuild a part of your territory,” he added.

He expressed hope for the continuation of bilateral cooperation on political, cultural, and economic issues.



