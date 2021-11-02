'Turkic World' presented in Istanbul through organization of Turkey's Presidential Administration - Albayrak Media Group

By Trend





A great interest was shown in the TURKIC.World project developed by Trend News Agency and the Turkish Albayrak Media Group at the media forum of the Turkic Council recently held in Istanbul, during panel discussions and presentation of the project, representative of Albayrak Media Group Samir Babaoglu said in an interview with Trend on Nov. 2.

According to Babaoglu, other media structures of the Turkic-speaking states became interested in the project, which unites news from all Turkic world countries, as well.

He also spoke about the steps that are being taken to attract new media structures to the project, shared the details of the ongoing negotiations in this direction, and the upcoming tasks.

Babaoglu noted that the presentation of the project at the forum took place at the invitation and with the organization of the Communications Department of the Administration of the President of Turkey.



