Armenian-destroyed house to turn to museum

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan will turn into a museum the ruins of a residential house in Tartar destroyed by an Armenian missile attack during last year's war, a spokesman for the Barda regional culture department has said.

"The fragments of 21 long-range missiles that were launched at Tartar, unexploded munitions, household items from other houses, photos will be exhibited here. Also at this place, it will be possible to get acquainted with the chronology of the terror committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan during the second Karabakh war," Jeyhun Ismayilov said.

The house's 62-year-old owner, Sahib Ismayilov, noted that the family members survived the Armenian Smerch missile attack as they were out when the house was shelled.

"Fortunately, we went out into the courtyard, and after a while, a missile hit the house. The state built a new house for us, which is better than the previous one. I thank the country's leadership for this," Ismayilov said.

It should be noted that the Armenian armed forces deliberately and in a targeted manner shelled Azerbaijan’s civil settlements in Beylagan, Tartar, Horadiz, Barda, Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Jabrayil cities, using heavy artillery and missiles during the 44-day war in 2020.

On October 4, 2020, Armenia's armed forces launched missile attacks on Ganja, the second-largest and densely populated city located far from the former conflict zone.

On the same day, Mingachevir city, where the largest hydroelectric power station and war reservoir are located, as well as Khizi and Absheron located far away from the area of active hostilities, were targeted by Armenian missile attacks.

As a consequence of these attacks, many peaceful citizens were killed and wounded, civilian objects, historic monuments and cultural property, administrative buildings, and other social objects were heavily damaged.

On October 27, 2020, Armenian troops launched a missile attack on Azerbaijan's Barda city far from the war zone, which killed five civilians and wounded 13 more people.

On October 28, 2020, Armenia launched another bigger missile attack on Barda, which killed 21 and injured 70 civilians.

As a result of Armenia's military aggression, 100 Azerbaijani civilians were killed, including 12 children and 27 women. As many as 454 people were injured, including 35 children. Some 181 children lost one parent, five children lost both parents, one family died. In total, 12,292 residential and non-residential buildings and 288 vehicles were damaged.

Armenia committed war crimes against Azerbaijani civilians disrespecting international law and international humanitarian law since these regulations require distinguishing between combatants and civilians, civilian and military objectives during the hostilities.

A criminal case has been initiated into the death of every civilian in Azerbaijan caused by the Armenian terror, and appeals have been sent to international courts and organizations.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.



