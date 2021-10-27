Azerbaijani, Turkish defence chiefs meet in liberated Zangilan

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar have met in liberated Zangilan region, the Defence Ministry reported on October 27.

The defence minister stressed that he was pleased to meet his Turkish counterpart in liberated Zangilan and thanked Turkey for its moral and political support to Azerbaijan during the 44-day war with Armenia.

Hasanov assured that the Azerbaijani-Turkish partnership, which is based on mutual trust, confidence and support, will be further developed and strengthened.

Akar stressed the importance of such a historic meeting in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands. He recalled that the strategic alliance between the two countries is based on friendly and fraternal relations.

The senior military officials also focused on the future development of bilateral cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational and other spheres.

It should be noted that Akar was in Azerbaijan as a member of the Turkish delegation led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that came for a one-day official visit on October 26.

As a part of Erdogan’s official visit, the Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents inaugurated the Fuzuli international Airport, laid the foundation for the Zangazur corridor and a smart village in Zangilan.

This was Erdogan’s second visit to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories since the 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defence cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

In an interview with Turkey's Anadolu Agency on September 27, President Ilham Aliyev said that the signing of the Shusha Declaration raised bilateral relations to an even higher level.