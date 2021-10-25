Azerbaijani reservists called up for drills

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The State Service for Mobilization and Conscription has called up Azerbaijani reservists for training sessions.

Under Article 45 of the Azerbaijani law "On military duty and military service", military officers are called up for military training, military control, and special gatherings during their reserve, the State Service reported on October 25.

At present, the State Service called up the reservists for drills on various specialties, the report added.

The Defence Ministry earlier reported that under the 2021 training plan approved by Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov that a military training session will be held in a military unit starting October 25.

The training session, which will involve a group of reservists, aims to upgrade their level of combat readiness, knowledge, and skills.

During the training, the reservists will have the opportunity to improve their combat skills, military skills and experience, as well as get acquainted with modern weapons and military equipment in the Azerbaijan army, and learn their rules of operation.

The training session will last until November 6.