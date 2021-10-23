French court annuls "treaty" with illegal Armenian regime in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

By Trend

An illegal agreement signed by the French Department of Isere (Grenoble, France) with the separatist Armenian regime in the previously occupied Azerbaijani Hadrut district [illegally established by the regime in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and liberated from the Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] was canceled, the Azerbaijani Embassy in France told Trend.

According to the embassy, the court of the French city of Grenoble annulled the so-called "Charter of Friendship between the Department of Isere and the Hadrut district", signed on September 20, 2019 by representatives of the separatist regime during a visit to Isere.

Azerbaijani side twice filed claims on illegality of this act - in February and November 2020, the embassy said.

“The decision of the court, which was adopted on September 27 of this year and was officially handed over to the Azerbaijani side today, states that this document ["Charter of Friendship”] was signed by the president of the municipal council of the Isere department in violation of Articles 5, 14, 20, 52 and 55 of the French Constitution, according to which only the president of the country has the right to make decisions on its foreign policy issues,” the embassy said.

“The decision also emphasizes that by signing the illegal charter, the president of the council violated article L. 1115-1 of the Code of Local Self-Government, which presupposes that the principle of respect for France's international obligations applies to all aspects of the activities of local self-government bodies,” added the embassy.

The Department of Isere with a population of 1.2 million people is the largest department in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region. Part of this region (with the capital in Lyon) accounts for the majority - 15 out of 28 - of illegal acts and agreements signed by the heads of local self-government bodies (departments, cities, communes) with the authorities of the separatist regime.

This is already 11th illegal document annulled by the French courts. Another two claims are in the courts of France. Work continues on the annulment of the remaining illegal documents and decisions adopted in support of the separatist regime in the previously occupied territory of Azerbaijan's Karabakh.