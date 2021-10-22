Baku urges fight against int'l anti-Azerbaijan fake news campaign

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev has called on the Turkic world to jointly fight against the fake news campaign against Azerbaijan at the international level, local media reported on October 22.

Hajiyev made the remarks at the media forum of the Turkic Council held in Istanbul, Turkey.

"Unfortunately, such campaigns against our country are still being carried out. The best way to combat them is to present correct information about the existing realities. For delivering this truth, our joint, coordinated work and mutual support are very important,” Hajiyev stressed.

He noted disinformation and fake news campaigns launched against the Turkic countries.

Hajiyev stressed that Azerbaijan has become the target of similar campigns since the first day of its independence.

“It’s also extremely important to closely monitor new tendencies in social media and exchange experience. Thus, we'll protect our countries and citizens from the pressure and influence of a speculative nature. During the 44-day war [ with Armenia in 2020], we witnessed such attacks on Azerbaijan," he added.

He stressed that 2020 had become a particularly significant period for the Azerbaijani nation, when Karabakh was liberated from Armenia's 30-year occupation.

"The Azerbaijani people, closely rallying around President Ilham Aliyev, rose for the Patriotic War and liberated their lands from occupation, following the call ‘Karabakh is Azerbaijan!’," he stressed.

Hajiyev thanked Turkey, reminding its political and moral support to Azerbaijan during last year's war.

"The countries of the Turkic Council also made every effort and provided support to the Azerbaijani people during the 44-day war. I would like to emphasize the support that the Turkish media provided to Azerbaijan. Fighting shoulder to shoulder, we won the information war as well," Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev described Karabakh's restoration as Azerbaijan's main post-war period goal.

He reminded that Armenia had totally destroyed the Azerbaijani cities and villages over 30 years of its occupation.

“It is impossible to imagine such destruction in the 21st century. Our goal is to call for peace and to prevent such incidents in the future,” the presidential aide said.

He added that Armenia severely damaged the Azerbaijani cultural heritage in the previously occupied territories.

“As many as 67 mosques were destroyed. Livestock was kept in mosques, which is an insult to Islam,” Hajiyev stressed.

Armenia's aggression and illegal occupation caused irreparable damages to Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, which includes thousands of cultural values, including monuments of the world and national importance, mosques, temples, mausoleums, museums, art galleries, sites of archaeological excavations, libraries, and rare manuscripts.

More than 900 cemeteries were destroyed and vandalized by Armenia. The evidence of illegal "archaeological excavations" and so-called "restoration work" was found on the liberated Azerbaijani territories, confirming previous reports of Armenia's attempts to hide and falsify cultural, historical, and scientific evidence.

In its official statement in May 2021, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that hundreds of cultural institutions, 927 libraries with a book fund of 4.6 million, 22 museums and museum branches with more than 100,000 exhibits, 4 art galleries, 8 culture, and recreation parks, as well as one of the oldest settlements in the world in Fuzuli district - Azikh Cave, Shusha State Historical and Architectural Reserve has become a victim of Armenian vandalism.