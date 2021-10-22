President inaugurates renovated sports arena, new DOST center [UPDATE]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have viewed conditions created at a new rehearsal building of the National Gymnastics Arena, Azertag reported on October 22, Azertag reported on October 22.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov informed President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva of the conditions created at the new training center located on the territory of the National Gymnastics Arena. The construction of the building was completed last September.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva watched the gymnasts’ workouts and posed for photos together with them.

On the same day, President Aliyev, Mehriban Aliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity in Baku.

The Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev informed President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva of the conditions created at DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity in Baku.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva were informed about "Beraberik" television project and inclusive theatres.

The center will employ 60 people, including 20 volunteers.