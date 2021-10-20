Azerbaijan demands certain steps from Armenia at UN International Court of Justice

By Trend

Azerbaijan demanded Armenia to take such steps so that mine clearance on Azerbaijan's liberated territories would be progressing safely, faster and effectively, Trend reports.

This demand was voiced by the representative of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov at the UN International Court of Justice on Oct.19 during the consideration of Azerbaijan's claim against Armenia.

According to Mammadov, the court must oblige Armenia to fulfill the requirements of Azerbaijan.

Mammadov also stressed that the court should oblige Armenia, which mined Azerbaijani territories during the period of occupation, to immediately stop endangering the lives of Azerbaijanis.

The representative of the Azerbaijani side said that necessary steps must be taken to cease the activity of organizations working in the Armenian territory, involved in forming racial hatred and incitement to violence against Azerbaijan.

“The Armenian side should take measures to preserve evidence of crimes on ethnic grounds against Azerbaijanis, abandon actions that may complicate the proceedings between the two countries,” Mammadov said.