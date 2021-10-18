October 17 will forever have special place in history - President Ilham Aliyev [UPDATE]

Exactly a year ago, the glorious Azerbaijani Army liberated the city of Fuzuli and several villages from the occupiers, raised the Azerbaijani flag here, and thus the Azerbaijani state regained the sovereignty of these territories after a long break, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the meeting with the general public of the Fuzuli district, Trend reports.

“This is a historic event. That day, 17 October, will have a special place in the centuries-old history of the Azerbaijani people. Because on 17 October, our city of Fuzuli was liberated from the occupiers,” the head of state said.