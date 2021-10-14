October 18 proclaimed as Azerbaijan Day in San Diego

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

San Diego, the second-largest city of the USA's California has proclaimed October 18 as Azerbaijan Day, the Azerbaijani consulate general in Los Angeles said on its official Facebook page on October 14.

A proclamation issued on the 30th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence designates October 18, 2021, as Azerbaijan's Restoration of Independence Day in San Diego. The proclamation was signed by the San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

"30 years ago, on October 18, 1991, the people of Azerbaijan restored their country's freedom and independence establishing the Republic of Azerbaijan and declaring it the successor to the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (1918-1920), which was the first secular parliamentary democracy in the Muslim world, granting voting rights to women in 1919 for the first time among Muslim nations," the proclamation said.

The document further stated that "over the last 30 years, Azerbaijan has consolidated its freedom, sovereignty and independence, and has become a staunch and a strategic ally and the largest trade partner of the U.S. in the critically important South Caucasus region".

The proclamation also noted that Azerbaijan is internationally regarded as a successful model for the peaceful and harmonious coexistence of Muslims, Christians, and Jews.

Consul General of Azerbaijan and Dean of the Los Angeles Consular Corps Nasimi Aghayev thanked the San Diego mayor for the proclamation, expressing satisfaction with partnership relations established in 2011 between San Diego and Azerbaijan’s capital Baku.

Mentioning the fact that October 18, 2021, also marks the 10th anniversary of the Baku-San Diego partnership, Aghayev noted that thanks to numerous events and mutual visits the Baku-San Diego partnership has been growing exponentially for the past 10 years.

The consul general expressed hope that the next 10 years will see further development in this regard, bringing the people of both cities even closer.

It should be noted that October 18, 2021, marks the 30th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence. For the first time since 1991, the Azerbaijani people will celebrate this date as victorious people who restored the territorial integrity of their country.