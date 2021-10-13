By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 13, 2021

- President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to the Turkish Haber Turk TV channel.

- First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram page.

- The Armenian armed forces fired on Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, and Aghjabadi regions.

- A large number of Armenian manpower and equipment were destroyed

- The Armenian armed forces fired on Aghdam region's villages using artillery and missiles.

- From September 27 to October 13, 2020, 42 Azerbaijani civilians were killed as a result of the shelling of settlements by the Armenian armed forces.

- The Defence Ministry has released a video of the liberated settlement of Hadrut.