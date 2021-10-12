Azerbaijani-Turkish joint drills wrap up in Nakhchivan

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani-Turkish Indestructible Brotherhood-2021 joint drills have wrapped up in Nakhchivan, the Defence Ministry reported on October 11.

In a farewell ceremony held at the end of the drills, the professionalism and patriotism displayed during the Indestructible Brotherhood-2021 drills by the servicemen from both countries were highly appreciated.

Following the farewell ceremony, Turkish military servicemen and equipment headed back to their permanent deployment place crossing the Umid Bridge over the Araz River.

It should be noted that the drills were organized under the “Coordination Plan of the Nakhchivan Garrison Troops for the 2021 training year” and the Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation agreement.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish joint live-fire drills Indestructible Brotherhood-2021 kicked off in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan on September 20 to improve communication and coordination between the tw countries' military units.

The motorized rifle units, special forces and other types of troops, as well as fighter jets, military transport, and attack helicopters of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies were involved in the drills under the joint military cooperation agreement.

Azerbaijan and Turkey periodically hold joint drills to improve interaction and communication between their army units.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defence cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

In an interview with Turkey's Anadolu Agency on September 27, President Ilham Aliyev said that the signing of the Shusha Declaration raised bilateral relations to an even higher level.



