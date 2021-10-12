Bosnia thanks Azerbaijan for support to fight COVID-19

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

A member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik, has thanked Azerbaijan for its assistance in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foreign Ministry reported on October 11.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on the sidelines of the high-level meeting dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement in Belgrade on October 11.

During the meeting, the parties discussed Azerbaijani-Bosnian bilateral cooperation, emphasizing the high level of relations between the two countries.

Bayramov noted with satisfaction that Bosnia and Herzegovina had always supported Azerbaijan's international law-based position on the settlement of the former conflict.?

The sides also stressed that the acceleration of the process of mutual opening of embassies will give impetus to the further development of relations.

Additionally, the parties discussed other issues of mutual interest.

It should be noted that on July 19, Azerbaijan Airlines delivered 40,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Bosnia and Herzegovina, as part of the humanitarian aid in the fight against coronavirus.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina amounted to $813,630 in the first eight months of 2021. In addition, trade volume between the two countries amounted to $741,760 in 2020.