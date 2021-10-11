President visits liberated Hadrut settlement, Tugh village [UPDATE]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Hadrut settlement and Tugh village of Khojavand region October 9.

The head of state laid a foundation stone for a new mosque in Hadrut settlement.

The minaret of the mosque will be 26 meters. The mosque will accommodate 250 people.

President also viewed the progress of construction work on the Hadrut-Jabrayil-Shukurbayli, Tugh-Hadrut and Fuzuli-Hadrut highways.

Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the Hadrut-Jabrayil-Shukurbayli highway.

The 4-lane road is 39.7 km in length. The construction of seven new bridges along the road is underway. The highway will connect nearly 20 residential settlements.

The head of state was also informed of the Fuzuli-Hadrut highway project. The 13km-long road will feature four lanes.

The construction of the 18km-long Tugh-Hadrut highway is underway. The highway will feature two lanes.

Next, Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the Hadrut junction substation.

Chairman of Azerishig OJSC Vugar Ahmadov informed the head of state of the work carried out to provide Hadrut settlement with electricity.

The 35 kV Hadrut junction substation will meet the electricity needs of the various infrastructure to be built in Hadrut settlement.



