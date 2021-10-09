TODAY.AZ / Politics

President visits liberated Hadrut settlement, Tugh village

09 October 2021 [17:07] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has visited Hadrut settlement and Tugh village of Khojavand region on October 9, Azertag has reported. 

During the visit, the president laid the foundation for a new 35-kilovolt substation  and a new mosque in Hahdrut.

As part of the visit to Hadrut setllement, Aliyev viewed the ongoing construction on the Hadrut-Jabrayil-Shukurbayli, the Tugh-Hadrut and the Fuzuli-Hadrut roads.

The visit takes place on the first anniversary of Hadrut's liberation from the Armenian occupation on October 9.

story will be updated













URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/210830.html

Print version

Views: 25

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also