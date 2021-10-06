Azerbaijan, Turkey continue joint drills in Nakhchivan

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan and Turkey continue the joint live-fire tactical drills Indestructible Brotherhood-2021 in Nakhchivan, the Defence Ministry reported on October 5.

The military units carry out practical activities under the training plan, the report added.

The troops are operating in line with the combat readiness plan and are constantly being monitored via the control systems in the command posts to achieve coordination among the units, the ministry said.

The commanders study the area and routes of movement, select the directions of secret approaches to enemy positions and train the personnel with various methods.

Special attack groups are approaching enemy positions, avoiding enemy’s optical devices and accurate fires.

The drills, which are conducted with the involvement of fighter jets, military transport and attack helicopters, also include difficult pilot manoeuvres with training flights.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish joint drills - Indestructible Brotherhood - 2021 kicked off in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan on September 20 and will last October 8.

The motorized rifle units, special forces and other types of troops of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies are involved in the drills under the military cooperation agreement between the two countries.

Azerbaijan and Turkey periodically hold joint drills to improve interaction and communication between their army units.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defence cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

In an interview with Turkey's Anadolu Agency on September 27, President Ilham Aliyev said that the signing of the Shusha Declaration raised bilateral relations to an even higher level.



