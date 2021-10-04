Azerbaijan launches command, control center for land forces

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry has launched the command and control center of the land forces, the ministry reported on September 30.

The center started to operate to ensure the stable control of the forces and equipment under the land forces' command.

Furthermore, the center provides interaction among the troops, conducts an analysis of information received from troops and headquarters, and submits the results to the higher command.

In constant interaction with the ministry's central command post, the center held a briefing on the situation in military units and in the border areas during the day. The commanders reported about the operational conditions.

The center constantly observes the operational conditions in each direction by means of optical-electronic surveillance and interacts with the forces and equipment without interruption.

Since the end of the Second Karabakh War in 2020, Azerbaijan has been continuously building new facilities on liberated territories to ensure better living conditions for personnel of military units serving in these lands.

Moreover, Azerbaijan is involved in the massive restoration of its liberated lands.

In all, Azerbaijan allocated AZN 2.2bn ($1.3bn) for the reconstruction of the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

Azerbaijan liberated 300 city centers, settlements, villages, and the historic Shusha city in the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10. The Russian-brokered peace deal also stipulated the return of Kalbajar, Lachin and Aghdam regions occupied by the Armenian forces in the war in the early 1990s.