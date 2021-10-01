Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation shouldn’t concern third countries - Turkish president's administration

By Trend

Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation should not concern third countries, the Turkish Presidential Administration told Trend.

"Ankara and Baku have every right to develop and strengthen bilateral relations in all spheres, and this is their sovereign right. Strengthening relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey is not directed against third countries, but, on the contrary, is a guarantor of stability and security in the region. Turkey and Azerbaijan are key countries in all regional trilateral cooperation formats," the administration said.