President, Czech FM eye wide range of cooperation [UPDATE]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek on September 30, Azertag has reported.

During the meeting, the parties stressed the importance of developing and expanding relations arising from the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic in 2015.

It was noted that the visit of the Czech foreign minister to Azerbaijan creates good opportunities to consider the prospects of relations development in the post-COVID period, to discuss cooperation within international organizations, development of relations in trade, economy, investment, transport, energy fields, and Azerbaijan-EU cooperation.

The Czech foreign minister also thanked Azerbaijan for its assistance in evacuating Czech servicemen from Afghanistan.

It should be noted that an Azerbaijani-Czech business forum, organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) with the support of the Economy Ministry was held in Baku on September 29.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic amounted to $90.6 million in the first eight months of 2021.