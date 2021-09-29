Azerbaijani religious leaders extend appeal on anniversary of beginning of Second Karabakh War

By Trend

The heads of the religious confessions of Azerbaijan released an appeal related to the anniversary of the beginning of the second Karabakh war, Trend reports citing the Caucasian Muslims Office.

"We mark the first anniversary since September 27, 2020, which forever entered the history of the Azerbaijani people,” the message said.

“This date will forever remain in memory as a starting point on the path to a great victory,” the message said. “The international community saw the strength of the Azerbaijani political leader, the unshakable unity of the government and people.”

According to the message, historic Azerbaijani Shusha city was heroically liberated from the Armenian occupation and returned to its rightful owners.

Historic Shusha Declaration, signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of fraternal Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has formed a new geopolitical situation in the region, the message said.

According to the message, the heads of religious confessions look to the future of Azerbaijan with great faith and hope.

"The main source of this inspiration is President Aliyev’s principled and decisive position, the large-scale restoration work being carried out in the country, the role of the associate of the Azerbaijani president, political and public figure, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva in the implementation of socio-economic programs aimed at the prosperity of people,” the message said.

According to the message, the reverent attitude of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to the families of martyrs and those fighting during the war, wounded servicemen, financial and moral support, management of social assistance programs are highly appreciated by citizens.

story will be updated