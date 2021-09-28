Foreign Ministry commemorates Karabakh war martyrs

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commemorated on September 27 the servicemen, who were martyred in the 44-day second Karabakh war for the liberation of Azerbaijani lands and civilians, who became victims of Armenian aggression, the ministry press service has reported.

The event was attended by the ministry leadership, including the deputy ministers, ambassadors, heads of departments and a Defence Ministry official.

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva opened the event, reading out a statement of the Foreign Ministry on Remembrance Day.

Deputy Minister Khalaf Khalafov spoke about Armenia's aggressive policy and military provocations and the path to the Azerbaijani army's glorious victory Azerbaijani President and Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev's command and the president's brilliant victory in the military, diplomatic and information spheres.

The Defence Ministry representative, the second Karabakh warfighter, Col Elshad Abilov, spoke at the event about the heroism of Azerbaijani servicemen on the battlefield during the Second Karabakh War.

At the end of the event, a video dedicated to the war of Azerbaijan was shown. The bright memory of the martyrs was honored with a minute of silence.

It should be noted that 2,907 servicemen were martyred, seven are still missing as a result of the second Karabakh war. Some 94 civilians who were killed as the result of Armenian crimes were given the status of martyrs.

As a sign of deep respect for the soldiers and officers who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, September 27 is marked in Azerbaijan as Remembrance Day under President Ilham Aliyev's relevant decree. The decree was signed on December 2, 2020.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.



