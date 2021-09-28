National flag of Azerbaijan illuminated on highest tower of Indonesia [VIDEO]

By Trend

The National Flag of Azerbaijan was illuminated in Jakarta, Indonesia, on the Gama Tower, the country's tallest tower, Trend reports via Twitter publication of Azerbaijani Embassy in Indonesia.

As a sign of deep respect for the soldiers and officers who heroically fought during the 44-day second Karabakh war and raised the Azerbaijani flag on the liberated lands, as well as to the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the Remembrance Day is celebrated on September 27.

The corresponding decree was signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 2, 2020.



