Azerbaijani Defense Ministry visits Alley of Honor and Alley of Martyrs in Baku

By Trend

On the occasion of the anniversary of the beginning of the second Karabakh war on September 27, Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry visited the Alley of Honor and the Alley of Martyrs, Trend reports, citing the ministry.

Flowers were laid at the monument of the national leader Heydar Aliyev in honor of his memory.

Then the leadership of the Ministry of Defense visited the Second Alley of Martyrs. A minute of silence was held to honor the memory of the Azerbaijani people who died for the independence and territorial integrity of the country, prayers were said, and flowers were laid at their graves.