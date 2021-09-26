Azerbaijan to limit traffic on Remembrance Day

By Trend

In connection with ensuring the safety of the events that will be held on September 27 - Day of Remembrance, the movement of all types of vehicles will be restricted on a number of streets and avenues of Baku on September 26 and 27.

The senior inspector of the Main Department of the State Traffic Police of Baku, Police Major Araz Askerli said this to Trend on Saturday.

"The event on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance is scheduled on September 27 from 09:00 to 13:00 from the Azneft Square, along Neftyanikov Avenue, Kovkeb Safaralieva, Yusif Safarov, Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Zarifa Aliyeva, Parliament Avenue, Mekhti Huseyn, Teymur Elchin streets, Istiglaliyat in the direction of the boulevard in the White City. In these directions traffic for all types of vehicles will be limited, so we ask citizens not to use personal transport in these territories, "he said.

Askerli also added that in connection with the event on the listed streets on September 26 from 07:30 to 10:00 and on September 27 from 06:30 to 14:00, the movement of cars will be limited.