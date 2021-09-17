Azerbaijani-Turkish joint flight drills wrap up

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani-Turkish TurAz Falcon-2021 joint flight drills have wrapped up in Turkey’s Konya city, the Defence Ministry reported on September 16.

Addressing the closing ceremony, the airbase commander, Maj-Gen Onder Shansoz, congratulated the military personnel involved in the drills and wished them success in their future service.

The speakers emphasized the importance of the drills in maintaining the combat readiness of military pilots and underlined the necessity of future joint exercises.

It was mentioned that the military personnel gained extensive experience by successfully completing the tasks during the drills.

Moreover, the military leadership expressed their gratitude to the pilots, who professionally accomplished the assigned tasks using the tactical and technical capabilities of the fighter jets.

In the end, the participants were awarded certificates and a photo was taken.

The TurAz Falcon-2021 joint drills started on September 2 with the participation of Azerbaijani and Turkish military pilots.

Azerbaijan's two MiG-29 fighters and two Su-25 attack aircraft were involved in the joint exercises.

The Azerbaijani and Turkish top brass attended the Distinguished Visitors Day of the TurAz Falcon - 2021 drills on September 14.

Azerbaijan and Turkey actively collaborate in various military spheres. Often the air, sea, and naval forces of the two countries conduct joint tactical drills.

The TurAz Falcon-2021 joint exercises aimed to improve the interaction between the two countries' army units during combat operations, to develop the commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.



