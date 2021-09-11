Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises wrap up in Lachin district

Joint tactical live fire exercises of Azerbaijani and Turkish special forces in Azerbaijan’s Lachin district ended, Trend reports on Sept.11 citing the Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, during the exercises, special forces successfully fulfilled the tasks on conducting reconnaissance in difficult terrain, setting up ambushes on the roads, detecting, neutralization and destroying sabotage groups in the area, as well as secretly approaching the imaginary enemy by overcoming various obstacles, and other tasks.

The professionalism of the servicemen of both countries in the exercises was highly appreciated.



