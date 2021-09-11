Army arranges courses for long-term active military servicemen

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani army's training and education centre has organized courses for citizens wishing to serve as long-term active military servicemen in the army several times a year, the Defence Ministry reported on September 10.

Apart from these courses, the training centre also arranges officer and warrant officer training courses in the ministry's military units.

Starting from August 9, many young people are acquiring military specialties in the training course for long-term active military servicemen at the training and education center.

Professional teaching and command staff instill deep military knowledge and skills in cadets.

The vast majority of the course participants took part in the Patriotic War.

It should be noted that those who successfully complete the course will be assigned to the relevant positions in accordance with their specialties by signing a contract for a period of three years.

Based on the national and moral values of a secular and consistent nature, for Azerbaijan the military education is a strategic priority area reflecting the interests of the armed forces, the nation and the country.

Steps taken in the field of modern military education of the Azerbaijani armed forces focus on the provision of high military training of the troops, loyalty of officers and warrant officers to the motherland and the president, the permanent development of their training and a sense of responsibility to carry out assigned tasks.

At present, training of military personnel of the various categories for the armed forces and other military formations are being carried out in military education institutions (the War College of the Armed Forces, the training and education center of armed forces, Azerbaijan High Military School named after Heydar Aliyev and in the military medical faculty of Medical University).



