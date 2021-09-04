Turkish president approves effective dates of agreements reached with Azerbaijan

By Trend

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved the dates of entry into force of the three agreements signed with Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the official newspaper of the Turkish government - Resmi Gazete.

The approved agreements are the following ones:

The Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey in the field of energy and mining, which was signed on February 25, 2020, in Azerbaijan’s Baku The Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on cooperation in the field of the defense industry, signed in Baku on October 31, 2017. The Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on the establishment, mechanism of work, and activities of cultural centers, signed in Ankara (Turkey) on April 25, 2018.

Thus, the agreement on energy and mining are regarded as effective from April 29, 2021, on the defense industry – from April 21, 2021, and on the establishment, mechanism of work, and activities of cultural centers – from March 30, 2021.