Six-sided platform involving South Caucasian countries would meet interests of all its potential participants – Russian MFA

By Trend

The six-sided platform (the idea of launching a consultative regional mechanism with the participation of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Iran, and Turkey) would meet the interests of all its potential participants, could contribute to strengthening peace, confidence, lead to stimulating economic processes and cooperation in South Caucasus, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the weekly briefing, Trend reports on Sept. 2.

"Moscow still focuses on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Zakharova said. “This is also the central theme of the policy of Baku and Yerevan. Our main efforts are concentrated on the implementation of the trilateral agreements.”

“Among the priorities are the process of solving the humanitarian tasks in Karabakh region, de-escalation of tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, restoration of transport and economic ties in the South Caucasus," a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry said.