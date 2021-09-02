Azerbaijani artillerymen rank third in int'l contest

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's artillerymen have ranked third in the Masters of Artillery Fire contest held as part of the International Army Games - 2021 in Kazakhstan, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on September 1.

The national artillerymen competed with servicemen from nine countries. Demonstrating high professionalism, they ranked third in the contest.

The teams of Kazakhstan and Russia shared the first two places, respectively.

The Masters of Artillery contest closing ceremony will be held on September 2.

The Azerbaijani armed forces have taken part in the International Army Games since 2015. Since then the Azerbaijani army has participated in the Tank Biathlon, Sniper Frontier, Military medical relay race, Field Kitchen, Masters of Artillery Fire, Sea Cup competitions.

The Azerbaijani representatives twice won the Sea Cup competition. Moreover, our team won 3rd place in the Masters of Artillery Fire and the Field Kitchen contests.

In addition, Azerbaijani tankers took 4th place in the Tank Biathlon among the strongest teams in 2019. It should be noted that the number of competitions that the Azerbaijani army joins increases every year.



