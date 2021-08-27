TODAY.AZ / Politics

Shusha is indeed center of Azerbaijani culture - Colombian journalist

27 August 2021 [17:31] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Shusha is indeed the center of Azerbaijani culture, Colombian journalist Roberto Trobajo, who visited Shusha, told the Karabakh bureau of Trend.

He said that he was in the city of Shusha for the first time.

“I visited many cities of Azerbaijan, and Shusha stands out among them,” the journalist said.

“After I saw Shusha, I loved Azerbaijan even more,” Trobajo said.

Journalists from a number of Latin American countries, including Colombia, Mexico, and Costa Rica, continue their trip to the liberated (from Armenian occupation) territories of Azerbaijan.

