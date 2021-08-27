Azerbaijan comes third at new episode of int'l contest

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The next episode of the Sea Cup contest held as part of the International Army Games - 2021 was performed. The Azerbaijani, Russian, Iranian and Kazakh military seamen performed the task of using rescue equipment during the contest stage - struggle for survivability of the ship and the rescue training, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on August 27.

At this stage, the seamen in teams of five people, wearing special rescue suits, covered a certain distance and using boats were taken to their destination.

Under the decision of the International Board of Referees, the Iranian team with 20 points took first place, the Russian team with 18 points second place, the Azerbaijani team with 16 points third place, and the Kazakh team with 11 points fourth place.

According to the general contest results, the Iranian team is currently in first place with 58 points, the Kazakh team is in second place with 49 points, the Azerbaijani team is in third place with 48 points, and the Russian team is in fourth place with 46 points.

It should be noted that the Sea Cup contest, held as part of the International Army Games - 2021, consists of six episodes in three stages.

In the next few days, the Azerbaijani seamen will compete in the artillery shootings and maritime training stages.

Azerbaijan came second in the first episode of the contest with 32 points.

Azerbaijani servicemen are participating in the Sea Cup competition in Iran, the Tank Biathlon and Army of Culture competitions in Russia, and the Masters of Artillery competition in Kazakhstan within the International Army Games – 2021.

The Azerbaijani armed forces have taken part in the International Army Games since 2015. Since then the Azerbaijani army has participated in the Tank Biathlon, Sniper Frontier, Military medical relay race, Field Kitchen, Masters of Artillery Fire, Sea Cup competitions.

The Azerbaijani representatives twice won the Sea Cup competition. Moreover, our team won 3rd place in the Masters of Artillery Fire and the Field Kitchen contests.

In addition, Azerbaijani tankers took 4th place in the Tank Biathlon among the strongest teams in 2019. It should be noted that the number of competitions that the Azerbaijani army joins increases every year.