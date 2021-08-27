Chinese producers in liberated lands to film Karabakh documentary

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

A Chinese company has started shooting a documentary on Azerbaijan's liberated territories, local news sources reported on August 25.

The film crew earlier travelled to Shusha, Zangilan and Fuzuli regions. The crew members visited Agdam on August 25.

The crew filmed in various liberated areas and recorded the historical and architectural monuments of Karabakh, the facts that it was occupied by the Armenian armed forces in 1992 and subjected to Armenian vandalism for almost 30 years.

Destroyed historical and architectural monuments, looted and ruined settlements, mined areas will be reflected in the film. At the same time, the film will provide information about the construction work carried out by the Azerbaijani state on the liberated territories after the 44-day war.

The documentary will be broadcast on China's SETV channel and a number of social networking platforms.

In early May this year, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that hundreds of cultural institutions, 927 libraries with a book fund of 4.6 million, 22 museums and museum branches with more than 100,000 exhibits, 4 art galleries, 8 culture, and recreation parks, as well as one of the oldest settlements in the world in Fuzuli district - Azykh Cave, Shusha State Historical and Architectural Reserve have become victims of Armenian vandalism.

The scale of destruction in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied territories suggests deep hatred and animosity against Azerbaijanis, with many experts describing these mass destructions as genocide.

Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed the second war after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.