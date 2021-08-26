President Aliyev hails ties with Moldova

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu on the 30th anniversary of the country's independence, Azertag reported on August 26.

In a congratulatory letter to Maria Sandu, Aliyev said: "On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and through you to all the people of your country on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Independence Day of the friendly Republic of Moldova."

The Azerbaijani president hailed the current level of ties with Moldova. He expressed confidence that the two countries will continue to spare no effort to strengthen friendly relations and deepen our joint cooperation for the benefit of the two nations.

'On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Moldova everlasting peace and prosperity," Aliyev added.

Azerbaijan and Moldova are strategic partners. The two countries are cooperating at bilateral and international levels.

The trade between Azerbaijan and Moldova made up $616,000 in January-February 2021, according to Moldova's National Statistics Bureau. The trade between Azerbaijan and Moldova exceeded $7.8 million in 2020.