MoD sues soldier assumed to cross to area under Russian peacekeeper control

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Legal action has been taken against an Azerbaijani serviceman, who left a hospital on his own free will, Trend reported, quoting the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry on August 26.

An investigation into the criminal case launched against private Jamil Babayev, who voluntarily left the Ganja hospital's psychiatric department, is underway.

"Allegedly our soldier crossed into the territory under the Russian peacekeepers' control," the report added.

About 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed for five years in Azerbaijan's internationally-recognized territories in Karabakh under the Moscow-brokered trilateral cease-fire deal signed by Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia in 2020.