Azerbaijani president, first lady present apartments, cars to families of martyrs

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

President Ilham Aliyev has said that Azerbaijan will build its own future and live as a victorious country, Azertag reported on August 26.

He made the remarks at a ceremony in Baku’s Absheron district to present apartments and cars to families of martyrs, war veterans and heroes of the Patriotic War.

“From now on, we will live as a victorious country, a victorious people, we will live with pride. We will build our own future, restore the liberated lands. We will always keep the memory of our martyrs in our hearts," he said.

The head of state underlined that all the restoration work in the liberated lands is carried out at the expense of Azerbaijan.

Aliyev added that, unlike the Armenians, Azerbaijan has not committed war crimes or pursued a policy of ethnic cleansing.

“This once again shows the greatness of our people, the wisdom of our policy. That's why we did everything on time, everything on time. We liberated our lands on time, stopped the war on time, and reached the historic victory," he said.

He said that Armenia openly admits that it cannot ensure its own security, protect its borders and live at its own expense. Aliyev noted that in this case, there is no question of independence.

“It is completely unfounded to call Armenia an independent country. Because the absolute majority of the features of an independent country are not present in the Armenian state. The reason is their policy of aggression. If they had obeyed my words and left our lands in time, they would not have fallen into such a disgraceful situation,” he said.

Aliyev said that not only Armenia is responsible for war crimes against Azerbaijan, but also those who turned a blind eye to those crimes. He added that Azerbaijan’s successful operations put an end to those crimes.

He noted that after the war, more than 9,000 people received social benefits. On average, two payments were made to each person.

Noting that the wounded and unhealthy servicemen were provided with the most modern prostheses, the head of state said: “Such an opportunity has been created for them and the latest generation prostheses have been purchased. According to the information provided to me, more than 180 people need prostheses, 140 of them are already provided with prostheses, and these prostheses return them to normal life. They can walk normally, run, and even play football. This is an integral part of our policy.”

The president stressed that country will continue to pay attention to the most vulnerable people.

Aliyev noted that thousands of new houses are being constructed for people who lost their property during the war.

"Many of our cities were under constant fire, bombarded with artillery, banned bombs, white phosphorus bombs, and ballistic missiles. Hundreds of civilians, including women and children, were killed in the blaze, and thousands lost their property. That is why today this work is being done, thousands of houses are being built, most of them have already been built, ” the head of state said.

Aliyev added that the whole world can see the Armenian savagery today. he reiterated that the Armenians have destroyed over 60 mosques in liberated lands.

“Armenians kept cows and pigs in our mosques. This is an insult to the entire Muslim world. I once again turn to the leaders of all Muslim countries and say, never forget this, do not turn a blind eye to it, do not ignore it. The entire Muslim world has been insulted by the Armenian leadership,” the president said.