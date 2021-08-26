Azerbaijani border guard wounded in Armenian attack

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

An Azerbaijani border guard has been wounded in an attack by two Armenian soldiers near liberated Gubadli region's Ashaghi Jibikli village, the State Border Service reported on August 25.

Azerbaijani border guard Ruslan Shiraliyev was on duty on the border and combat point, which is located in the direction of the Gorus-Gafan road section near Gubadli's Ashaghi Jibikli village. In a hand-to-hand fight, the Armenian soldiers wounded Shiraliyev with a bayonet knife, the report added.

The Armenian military, seeing that other border guards came to the rescue, fled to the dense forest.

Soldier Shiraliev was immediately evacuated to the State Border Service's hospital and now there is no threat to his life. All responsibility for what happened lies with Armenia and an adequate response will be given to this provocation, the State Border Service said.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry reported that the Azerbaijani army positions came under Armenian fire in liberated Kalbajar region in the early hours of August 26. Moreover, Armenian troops committed arson attacks in the direction of Nakhchivan's Sadarak region on August 25.

The worst escalation of tension has been observed between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the past few weeks since the signing of the November statement that ended the last year’s hostilities between the two countries.