Mehriban Aliyeva has major role in Azerbaijan’s progress, multiculturalism

By Azernews





First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has ensured the inclusive development of our society with her large-scale and multifaceted activities that have resulted in unprecedented progress in Azerbaijan, including in the fields of culture, education, health and sports.

Being the head of charitable organization Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Head of the Friends of Azerbaijani Culture Foundation, Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO and ISESCO, the First Vice-President is an influential public figure and politician.

Aliyeva is behind a number of Azerbaijan’s major successes due to her initiative and organizational skills. She is also the brightest representative of Azerbaijani women.

As First Vice-President and the closest companion of President Ilham Aliyev, Mehriban Aliyeva has put forward a new model of governance in the implementation of social, humanitarian and economic policies within the country.

Protection of cultural heritage

One of the main directions of Mehriban Aliyeva's work is the protection, restoration and promotion of Azerbaijan’s national culture and art.

The projects initiated by Mehriban Aliyeva are not limited to Azerbaijan, but also cover topical issues of creating an environment of dialogue between civilizations, protection of world cultural heritage, which plays an important role in ensuring peace and stability in the world. Aliyeva worthily promotes the multicultural values ??and tolerant environment inherent in our society throughout the world.

Charity work

Mehriban Aliyeva is admired by Azerbaijanis for her charity projects that include protection of the health of the population, caring for the sick, orphans, the elderly and other people in need.

Showing care for those in need of special care, the First Vice-President works tirelessly to increase life quality of the vulnerable group of the society and helps their social integration.

Heydar Aliyev Foundation that she leads has immense contribution to the improvement of educational conditions in the country. Since being established in 2004, the foundation has built, reconstructed and equipped with modern equipment hundreds of new school buildings across the country.

Heydar Aliyev Foundation also meets the social needs of families during the pandemic, providing them with food and medical supplies. Orphanages and children's homes, boarding schools, Children's Psychoneurological Center, all social service institutions in Baku and the regions are regularly provided with disinfectants, masks, other protective equipment and necessary necessities as part of such coronavirus control measures.

Great return

A new era is beginning in our country after Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev led his nation into historic victory in 2020 and Azerbaijan liberated its territories after 30 years of occupation. Today, Azerbaijan’s flag is raised over our Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. This magnificent page in Azerbaijan’s history was written by Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani Army.

This new era is about construction, rehabilitation of our liberated territories, restoration of the material and spiritual values ??in these territories.

Our people are looking forward to the Great Return. We are confident that the Great Return will be magnificent and brilliant as a result of the efforts of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.

I sincerely congratulate Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday and wish her success in her great work aimed at the welfare of our Homeland.

Member of Azerbaijani Parliament Sevil Mikayilova