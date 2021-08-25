First VP Mehriban Aliyeva greatly contributes to ensuring interethnic, interreligious understanding in Azerbaijan - former ISESCO director general

By Trend

First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva makes a very important contribution to ensuring interethnic and interreligious understanding in Azerbaijan, Former Director-General of ISESCO, member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Abdulaziz Altwaijri told Trend.

“Mehriban Aliyeva's participation in meetings, forums, and conferences on the topic of interethnic and interreligious dialogue, as well as her calls for various ethnic and religious groups to meet and participate in dialogue to strengthen the atmosphere of mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence, are highly appreciated by all who work in this area, as well as the general public,” Altwaijri said.

The former director-general of ISESCO noted that the First Vice President of Azerbaijan plays an important role in the development of her country in many areas, including education, culture, ecology, and the social sphere.

“Mehriban Aliyeva is firmly committed to supporting President Ilham Aliyev in achieving Azerbaijan's progress and the prosperity of the country's people. The First Vice President is committed to working in public administration with full dedication and sincerity. As a result of the wise policy of the country's leadership, Azerbaijan has become a bridge between different civilizations and cultures and a respected partner in maintaining peace and security throughout the world,” said Altwaijri.

The former general director of ISESCO also highly appreciated the work of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva in enhancing the role of women in society.

“Women in Azerbaijan have made great progress and occupy a prominent position in society. This would not have happened without the wise policy of the country's leadership. First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva sets an inspiring example for Azerbaijani women, encouraging them to continue on the path of progress and prosperity,” he noted.

The ISESCO former director-general also noted the great importance of the support by the First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva of the work of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, which, contributes to even more fruitful fulfillment of its mission by the Center.