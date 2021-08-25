Aliyev signs decree on social aid to Karabakh war heroes, their families

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on improving the social and living conditions of the Second Karabakh War heroes and their family members, Azertag reported on August 25.

The president instructed Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population to provide housing for the people entitled with "Hero of the Patriotic War", as well as for family members of those posthumously awarded with this honorary title.

According to the decree, the apartments for the certain group of people will be provided by Azerbaijan’s Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund.

Moreover, Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers and other relevant government bodies have been instructed to regularly inform the president on the work done in connection with the implementation of the decree.

Aliyev signed decrees on June 24 to decorate a group of military servicemen for the liberation of the country’s Armenian-occupied Fuzuli, Khojavand, Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadly, Lachin, Aghdam regions, the historic Shusha city and Sugovushan settlement in the last year’s war.

The servicemen were awarded with the medals for showing courage and bravery in combat operations to liberate Fuzuli, Khojavand, Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadly, Lachin, Aghdam regions, the historic Shusha citiy and Sugovushan settlement after three decades of the Armenian occupation.

Azerbaijani Army liberated 300 city center, villages, and settlements during the six-week war that started on September 27 last year after Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions.

The 44-day war ended on November 10 with the signing of the trilateral statement by the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders.

The trilateral peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions.

Azerbaijan has allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Protection of Population Ministry has involved 7,000 citizens, including members of martyrs’ families in an employment program in the post-war period since November 2020. Of them, about 5,100 have been involved in the self-employment program, 515 have been provided with suitable jobs and about 1,000 are involved in the paid public work.

Additionally, 109 veterans wounded in the Great Patriotic War have been provided with 113 high-tech prostheses.