Int'l contest also joined by Azerbaijani seamen opens in Iran

The solemn opening ceremony of the Sea Cup contest also joined by Azerbaijani servicemen has been held in Iran's Enzeli city, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on August 25.

The contest is held as part of the International Army Games - 2021.

The ceremony was attended by delegations from participating countries, including Azerbaijan, military attaches, media representatives, and other guests.

As part of the ceremony, the flags of the International Army Games and the Sea Cup contest were brought to the parade ground.

The speakers highly appreciated the Sea Cup contest's importance and role in the development of cooperation between the Caspian littoral states.

Iranian Army Navy Deputy Commander Admiral Hamzeh Kaviani said that the contest was organized to strengthen military cooperation and friendly relations between military personnel and to improve professionalism. He wished success to the participating teams.

In the end, the contesters solemnly marched under the military orchestra accompaniment. The contest will last until September 4. The military seamen will compete in the stages of artillery firings, ship damage control and rescue training, and maritime training.

Azerbaijani servicemen are participating in the Sea Cup competition in Iran, the Tank Biathlon and Army of Culture competitions in Russia, and the Masters of Artillery competition in Kazakhstan within the International Army Games – 2021.

The Azerbaijani armed forces have taken part in the International Army Games since 2015. Since then the Azerbaijani army has participated in the Tank Biathlon, Sniper Frontier, Military medical relay race, Field Kitchen, Masters of Artillery Fire, Sea Cup competitions.

The Azerbaijani representatives twice won the Sea Cup competition. Moreover, our team won 3rd place in the Masters of Artillery Fire and the Field Kitchen contests.

In addition, Azerbaijani tankers took 4th place in the Tank Biathlon among the strongest teams in 2019. It should be noted that the number of competitions that the Azerbaijani army joins increases every year.