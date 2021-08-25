Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Poland to expand ties

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has received the newly appointed Azerbaijani Ambassador to Poland Nargiz Gurbanova.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the activities of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation as well as ongoing projects aimed at protectiing the cultural heritage of the Turkish-speaking peoples.

In her remarks, Gunay Afandiyeva stressed the importance of bringing different nations together andestablishing strong ties between the foundation and other countries to promote cultural values.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Poland Nargiz Gurbanova praised the Foundation's activities and expreessed her support to the future projects to be implemente by the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation in partnership with Poland.

The meeting continued with an exchange of views.

Initiated in 2012, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The Foundation provides assistance in the protection, study and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (CCTSS) is an intergovernmental organization, which aims at promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic Speaking States.

The organization was established by the Nakhchivan Agreement, which was signed at the Turkic Summit in 2009.

In order to fulfill the objectives and tasks of the CCTSS, the organization has been divided into the following structures: Council of Heads of States; Council of Foreign Ministers, Senior Officials Committee, Council of Elders, Secretariat, Coordination Committee, Representation Office of the Turkic Council in Budapest.