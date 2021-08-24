By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Deputy Defence Minister Nizam Osmanov took part in the opening ceremony of the International Army Games-2021 on August 23, the Defence Ministry has reported.

The deputy defence minister also met the Tank Biathlon contesters at the Alabino military training ground and wished them success in the competition.

In the pavilion representing Azerbaijan at an exhibition organized in the House of Friendship within the framework of the International Army Games, Osmanov familiarized himself with the presented literature and various exhibits reflecting national and spiritual values and wished the creative team every success.

Azerbaijani servicemen, are to join the Sea Cup and the Masters of Artillery Fire contests in Iran and Kazakhstan respectively as part of the International Arme Games - 2021.

The Azerbaijani armed forces have taken part in the International Army Games since 2015. Since then the Azerbaijani army has participated in the Tank Biathlon, Sniper Frontier, Military medical relay race, Field Kitchen, Masters of Artillery Fire, Sea Cup competitions.

The Azerbaijani representatives twice won the Sea Cup competition. Moreover, our team won 3rd place in the Masters of Artillery Fire and the Field Kitchen contests.

In addition, Azerbaijani tankers took 4th place in the Tank Biathlon among the strongest teams in 2019. It should be noted that the number of competitions that the Azerbaijani army joins increases every year.