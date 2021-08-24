Azerbaijani servicemen getting ready for int'l contests in Iran, Kazakhstan

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani servicemen, who will join the Sea Cup and the Masters of Artillery Fire contests in Iran and Kazakhstan respectively as part of the International Arme Games - 2021 are getting ready for the events, the Defence Ministry reported on August 23.

Sea Cup

Members of the judging panel and teams participating in the Sea Cup contest, that will be held in Iran’s Enzeli, as part of the International Army Games-2021, inspected the area and training complex where the tasks will be fulfilled, the ministry said.

The judging panel explained to the team members the contest rules, terms, and safety rules at the stages, and also gave preliminary instructions on other organizational issues.

Moreover, the interaction of ships and communications was determined in the sea. Navigational and tactical calculations for the tasks of the competition were also carried out.

The contest will start on August 25, and the teams will compete in three stages.

Masters of Artillery Fire

In a separate report, the ministry said that the Azerbaijani servicemen's preparation for the Masters of Artillery Fire contest held in Kazakhstan as part of the International Army Games - 2021 continues.

The crew worked out to take firing positions and deploy command and observation posts, bring mortar guns into the firing and the marching positions, aim, load, and conduct combat firing.

The skills of Azerbaijani artillerymen in controlling combat vehicles in difficult terrain and using them in combat conditions were improved.

During the contest with the participation of artillerymen from 10 countries of the world, various tasks with the use of weapons and combat equipment will be fulfilled in stages, the ministry said.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani servicemen are participating in the Tank Biathlon and Army of Culture competitions in Russia.

Azerbaijani Deputy Defence Minister Nizam Osmanov is in Moscow to attend the opening ceremony of the International Army Games-2021.

The Azerbaijani armed forces have taken part in the International Army Games since 2015. Since then the Azerbaijani army has participated in the Tank Biathlon, Sniper Frontier, Military medical relay race, Field Kitchen, Masters of Artillery Fire, Sea Cup competitions.

The Azerbaijani representatives twice won the Sea Cup competition. Moreover, our team won 3rd place in the Masters of Artillery Fire and the Field Kitchen contests.

In addition, Azerbaijani tankers took 4th place in the Tank Biathlon among the strongest teams in 2019. It should be noted that the number of competitions that the Azerbaijani army joins increases every year.