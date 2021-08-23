Azerbaijan allocates funds for road reconstruction in Baku's Yasamal district

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order ‘On additional measures to continue work on the reconstruction of roads in Baku’s Yasamal district’.

According to the document, in order to continue work on the reconstruction of highways on the territory of the Yasamal district of Baku from the amount specified in subparagraph 1.1.14 ‘Distribution of funds provided in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021 for state investments (investment costs)’, 1.6 million manat ($940,000) was allocated the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan was instructed to provide financing in the amount specified in this order, and the Cabinet of Ministers - to resolve issues arising from it.