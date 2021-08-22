Armenian armed forces subjected to fire positions of Azerbaijan Army

On August 21 starting from 23:40 to 00:40 on August 22, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporally deployed, using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army Units positions stationed in the direction of the Mughanli settlement of the Aghdam region, in the Sighnakh settlement of the Khojaly region, and the Taghavard settlement of the Khojavend region, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has reported.

The opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire.

There are no losses among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.